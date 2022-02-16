Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 1,950,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

