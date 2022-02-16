Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 1,950,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -415.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

