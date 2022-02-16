Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

