Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 7.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.