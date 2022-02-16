Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $46.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $53,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

