Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $48.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

