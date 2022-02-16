Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 165,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,362 shares.The stock last traded at $41.12 and had previously closed at $39.65.

The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 312,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

