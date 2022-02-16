Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43,934.38 or 1.00021765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $5.39 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.