Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006. The company has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.88%.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

