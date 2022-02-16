Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report $235.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HURN stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.