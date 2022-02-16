Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of H traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.58. 3,010,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,686,000 after acquiring an additional 100,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

