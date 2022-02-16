Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.03.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.