Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 146,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,606 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

