Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Trading 2.6% Higher

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.55). 561,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 476,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.51).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.44).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.96. The stock has a market cap of £333.93 million and a P/E ratio of -15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

