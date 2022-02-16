Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Hits $4.04 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $183,223.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.12 or 0.07109679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,949.81 or 0.99794678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00050419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.