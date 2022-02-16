Hywin (HYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYW opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Hywin has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Hywin at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

