IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Trading Down 6.7%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.38 and last traded at $125.76. 4,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.