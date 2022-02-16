IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IAG opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82.
Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
