IAMGOLD (IAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAG opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3,753.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 234,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 140,136 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

