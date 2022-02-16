IAMGOLD (IMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

