ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ICL Group worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 201,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

