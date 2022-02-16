Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 140,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

