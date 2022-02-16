Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,818.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $4.65 million and $1,818.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

