Idena (IDNA) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Idena has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $140,470.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00217959 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00128334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,795,669 coins and its circulating supply is 57,314,894 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

