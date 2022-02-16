IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of IDEX worth $27,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 107.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 76.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.28. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

