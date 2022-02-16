IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 3.5%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Get IEH alerts:

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.