iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.79). 220,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 55,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.83).
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 305.55. The company has a market cap of £673.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.
iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.