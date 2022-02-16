iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 354 ($4.79). 220,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 55,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357 ($4.83).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 305.55. The company has a market cap of £673.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26.

iEnergizer Company Profile (LON:IBPO)

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

