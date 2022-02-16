iEthereum (IETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $111.00

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $111.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iEthereum has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

iEthereum is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iEthereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

