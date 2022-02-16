IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 8.57% of IF Bancorp worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IROQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. 532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

