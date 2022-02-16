IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,541,326 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.