IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. IGEN Networks shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,541,326 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

About IGEN Networks (OTCMKTS:IGEN)

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.