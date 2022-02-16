iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,290 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iHeartMedia worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after acquiring an additional 316,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 37.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.