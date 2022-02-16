Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.38

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.38 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.68). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.73), with a volume of 158,226 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on IKA. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.32) price target on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a market cap of £200.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.38.
About Ilika (LON:IKA)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.
