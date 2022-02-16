IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect IMAX to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

