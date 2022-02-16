Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 27.2% in January

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 219,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 95.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -2.08. Immunome has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

