Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 2,644,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,655. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after buying an additional 334,421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,752,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,275,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 549,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 672,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

