Insider Buying: Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider Acquires 101,628 Shares of Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) insider David Trimboli acquired 101,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,211.64 ($9,436.89).
The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Audeara Company Profile
