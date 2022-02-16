Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 154,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.00, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,544,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,299,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRG. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

