Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires 166,200 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.
Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 832,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,298. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
