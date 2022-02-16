Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires 166,200 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 832,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,298. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytek BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

