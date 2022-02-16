Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 6,650 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of HZN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
