Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 6,650 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HZN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

