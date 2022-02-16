Insider Buying: Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. 9,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,005. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.