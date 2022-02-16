Insider Buying: Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Buys 1,010 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 1,010 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $24,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. 33,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 48.40%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

