Insider Buying: Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Christine Bartlett purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$37,425.00 ($26,732.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

