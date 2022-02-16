Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 37,515 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero purchased 37,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.05 per share, for a total transaction of 564,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, hitting 15.44. 90,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,172. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.50 and a 12-month high of 15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 13.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

