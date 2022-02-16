Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 576,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $175.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

