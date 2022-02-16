Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,218. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

