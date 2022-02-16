Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Sells 3,526 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60.
- On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 195,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
