Insider Selling: Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Sells 3,526 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Scott Grossberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60.

On Friday, January 14th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. 195,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,025,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

