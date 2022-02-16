Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total transaction of C$316,440.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,055,826.11.

Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 397,612 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$5,973,762.45.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total transaction of C$1,546,594.82.

CLS traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.81. 517,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.