Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Diodes by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Diodes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Diodes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

