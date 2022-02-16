Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Diodes by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Diodes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Diodes by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,144,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.