Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.94, for a total transaction of C$44,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,494,000.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$41,130.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00.

Shares of TSE FR traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.04. 956,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The stock has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.02. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

