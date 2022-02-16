Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 538,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

