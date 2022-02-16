Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.
