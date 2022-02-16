Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Sells 327 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JACK stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 271,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

