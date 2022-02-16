Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Sells 327 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
JACK stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. 271,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
