Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 19,248 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,248 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $1,069,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

